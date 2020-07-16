BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

