Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $613.20

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $613.20 and last traded at $607.33, with a volume of 5252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $589.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $409,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,266 shares of company stock worth $49,849,350 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

