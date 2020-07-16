Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $481.00 to $540.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $624.66 and last traded at $626.35, 92,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 164,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.93.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.07.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $409,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,266 shares of company stock worth $49,849,350. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

