BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,406% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $48,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,764.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,539 shares of company stock worth $85,838,705 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.31. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

