Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.13). Autoliv posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 202.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $66.64 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

