Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

