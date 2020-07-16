Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. MannKind reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 152,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $355.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.26. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

