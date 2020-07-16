Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,595 ($19.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,590.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,758.73. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 15.87 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,350 ($28.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($20.31), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($71,210.31).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

