Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $804,528.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,732,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,686,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 89,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 363,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.