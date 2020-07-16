BTIG Research Lowers Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Price Target to $17.00

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 337.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

