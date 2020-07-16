BTIG Research Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $27.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 40.07 and a quick ratio of 40.07. NextCure has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextCure by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NextCure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NextCure by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.