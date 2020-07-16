Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

