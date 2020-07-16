Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,584.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,660.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

