Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,750 at Credit Suisse Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRBY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,584.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,660.23. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07).

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.