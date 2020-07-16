Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,584.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07).

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.