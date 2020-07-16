Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,660.23.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

