Byrne K. Mulrooney Sells 6,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KFY stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,301,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.