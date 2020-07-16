Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

