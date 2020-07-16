Caladrius Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

