Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.38. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.