Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $506.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.07.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

