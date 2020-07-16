Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 67,148 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.