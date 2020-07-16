Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CJT shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet stock opened at C$161.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$169.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.