CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

