Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 82.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

