Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

