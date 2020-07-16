Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.78

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.78 and last traded at C$15.73, with a volume of 167668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAS. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.76.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 34,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$502,727.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at C$659,276.36. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 87,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$1,177,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,814,088.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and have sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

