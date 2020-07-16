Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSPR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of CSPR opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Casper Sleep

