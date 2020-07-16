Celestica (TSE:CLS) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Shares of CLS opened at C$9.84 on Monday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

