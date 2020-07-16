Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. Cellular Biomedicine Group posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18.

CBMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

CBMG opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.60. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

