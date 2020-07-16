CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.35. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 123,767 shares.

CJPRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

