Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.42

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 41210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Several analysts recently commented on CENT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.