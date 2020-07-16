CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,103 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 173.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,929,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $396.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

