CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 11,237 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

