CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 286 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

NYSE:DG opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

