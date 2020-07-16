CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 60 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $263.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.83. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.