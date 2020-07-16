CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,979 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 775.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 45,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,289,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,876 shares of company stock valued at $89,658,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

