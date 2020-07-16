CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

