CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

BAH stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

