CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

