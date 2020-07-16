CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $774,000 Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Entegris were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 53.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

