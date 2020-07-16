CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

