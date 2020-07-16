CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $894,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.46.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

