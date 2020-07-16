CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 478 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Shares of MTD opened at $849.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $805.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total transaction of $3,325,471.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

