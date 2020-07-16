CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.