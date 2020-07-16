CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 111 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($3.18). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Compass Point upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

