CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,775 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of LIN opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $233.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.