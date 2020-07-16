CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $88.10 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

