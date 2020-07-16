CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 881 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $278,793,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

