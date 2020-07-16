CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

